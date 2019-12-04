Rufus J. Daugherty Mr. Rufus J. Daugherty, age 88, of Bluffton, SC passed away peacefully Friday, November 29, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Pennington Gap, VA on April 25, 1931. Rufus was the son of the late Rufus and Euna Daugherty. Mr. Daugherty retired from the US Air Force in 1971 as a Master Sergeant, after serving twenty years in the Medical Corps. After military retirement, he spent twenty-three years working as a Respiratory Therapist at Forsyth Memorial Hospital in WInston-Salem, NC. Rufus and his wife Francoise were active members of Winston-Salem's Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church for twenty six years. After retiring, they moved to Sun City in Bluffton, South Carolina. His favorite past-times were travelling the world and spending time with his eleven grandchildren. He was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Bluffton, SC. He is survived by Francoise Daugherty, his wife of 55 years, his children Catherine Mason (Chip), Ann Gillem (Doug), Janet McNeer (Alan), Patrick Daugherty (Amy) and grandchildren, Andie, Catie, Avery, Jacob, Caroline, Matthew, Ashleigh, Madeleine, Mitchell, Aiden and Sophie. He was preceded in death by his sister, Wilma Riley. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 7, at St. Andrew Chapel in Bluffton at 10:30am. Burial with Military Honors will be in Beaufort National Cemetery at 10am on Monday, December 9. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in memory of Rufus J. Daugherty. Saul's Funeral Home of Bluffton, SC assisted the family with arrangements.

