Russell King Thayer III

Russell King Thayer, III Russell King Thayer, III, husband of Scarlet Clayton Thayer, passed away Tuesday evening, April 14, 2020 after battling Huntington's Disease. He was born in Media, Pennsylvania May 27, 1950, the son of Russell Thayer, Jr. and Mary Conroy Thayer. Russ graduated from Penncrest (Media, PA) High School. He also attended Williamson Trade School and Brooksville EMT School before entering the South Carolina Fire Academy. Russ's entire career was spent as an EMT and firefighter, eventually retiring as Battalion Chief for the Town of Hilton Head Fire and Rescue. Russ enjoyed his boat and fishing. But his passion was the fire department. His entire world was devoted to loving his wife of 25 years, Scarlet, and acknowledging her unconditional way of caring for him. Russ is survived by his wife, Scarlet of Clemson; stepsons, Joey Nimmer and wife, Jean of Easley and Buster Nimmer of Bluffton; adopted son, William Burton of Panama City, Florida; stepdaughter, Ann Nimmer of Clemson; grandchildren, Andy Nimmer, Stephen, Mitchell, Ben and Sam Nimmer, and Ryan and Sophia Nimmer; sisters, Susan Reinhart and husband Peter of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Terri Saxon and husband Lamar of Columbia, SC. Russ was predeceased by his parents and wife, Betsy Burton. A memorial mass for Russ will be celebrated at a later date. Those who wish to remember Russ in a special way make donations in his memory to: Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. Please visit

