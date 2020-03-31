Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Barber Dickinson. View Sign Service Information ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME 611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY Beaufort , SC 29906-9070 (843)-524-7144 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Barber Dickinson 1918 - 2020 Ruth Barber Dickinson, 101, of Beaufort, SC passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was baptized and married in 1944 at Carteret Street United Methodist Church where she was a lifelong member: belonging to the Virginia Burch Circle, then the Quida Shearhouse Circle. A graduate of Beaufort High School (1935) and Perry Business College. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Francis (Dick) Dickinson, of Fremont, NC and Beaufort, SC. The couple spent most of their married life in Beaufort, except for several years spent in Oak Ridge, Tenn. where Dick was employed with the Manhattan Project. After returning from Oak Ridge, the couple purchased Coastal Building and Supply Company in Beaufort. Ruth was born on June 10, 1918 in Savannah, GA, the daughter of the late George Cleveland Barber and Annie Laurie (Smoak) Barber. She was pre-deceased by her four brothers: George Cecil Barber, Robert Lehmon Barber, Ray Cleveland Barber and Marion Cleveland Barber. Survivors include: one son, James Francis Dickinson, Jr. of Beaufort, SC; one daughter, Claudia Ruth Dickinson Guignard (John Bruce) of Columbia, SC. Five Grandchildren: Neil Staten Dickinson (Somerset), Claire Jane Dickinson Whittle (David), Sanders Dickinson Guignard (Campbell), John Gabriel Guignard, (Lauren) and James Perrin Guignard( Hannah). Great-Grandchildren include Jacob Francis Dickinson, Luca Page Dickinson, Staten Thomas Whittle, Eli Cannon Guignard, Laura Blanding Guignard, Gabriel Holman Guignard, Amelia Marchant Guignard, and Jane Bruce Guignard. Ruth's early years were spent in Port Royal, about which she had many fond and interesting memories with her childhood home being located very near the present day "Sands". She was a long-term employee of the Beaufort County Health Department where she held several positions and was affectionately referred to as, "Mrs. D." After retirement, Ruth was able to devote more time to her favorite pastime - working in the yard, which she called her "therapy," and most of all visiting her grandchildren. After Ruth's children were off in college, she traveled to various foreign countries each year on 22 different occasions. As much as she enjoyed the travel, Ruth remarked that she saw many wonderful sights; yet, nothing compared to the views she saw crossing the Woods Memorial Bridge after returning to Beaufort. A private graveside service was held for family members on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to thank the staff of Helena Place in Port Royal, SC, for their loving care and attention. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carteret Street United Methodist church in Beaufort, SC. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

