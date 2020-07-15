1/
Ruth Colton
Ruth Colton Ruth Colton, 95, of Hilton Head Island died on July 13, 2020. She was born November 30, 1924 to Eda and William Fitz-Henry in Queensland, Australia. During World War II, she was a civilian employee with the US Signal Corp. in Brisbane, Australia for 3 years. She came to the US as a war bride in 1946 living in Missouri. Ruth is survived by her daughter Deborah Long of Columbus, OH; son, Geoff Colton of Hilton Head, SC; step-daughter, Nancy Colton of Seattle, WA; two granddaughters, Tara Aydlett and Kathryn McKeithen; two grandsons, Jason Long and Reid Colton, and six great grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by her husband George Colton and step-daughter Carolyn Cory. Islandfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Island Packet on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
4 Cardinal Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
(843) 681-4400
