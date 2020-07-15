Ruth Colton Ruth Colton, 95, of Hilton Head Island died on July 13, 2020. She was born November 30, 1924 to Eda and William Fitz-Henry in Queensland, Australia. During World War II, she was a civilian employee with the US Signal Corp. in Brisbane, Australia for 3 years. She came to the US as a war bride in 1946 living in Missouri. Ruth is survived by her daughter Deborah Long of Columbus, OH; son, Geoff Colton of Hilton Head, SC; step-daughter, Nancy Colton of Seattle, WA; two granddaughters, Tara Aydlett and Kathryn McKeithen; two grandsons, Jason Long and Reid Colton, and six great grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by her husband George Colton and step-daughter Carolyn Cory. Islandfuneralhome.com
