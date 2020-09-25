Ruth Madilyn Troutman Bockelman Ruth Madilyn Troutman Bockelman passed into the loving arms of our Lord on September 22, 2020 of natural causes at Sprenger Health Care, Port Royal SC. She was born December 30, 1932, to The Rev. George L and Vera Walters Troutman in Circleville, Ohio. Her father baptized and confirmed her in the Christian faith at Trinity Lutheran Church where she was active in choirs and youth groups. She was also very active in choruses and music ensembles at Circleville High School from which she graduated in 1950. She attended Capital University where she played in the band and sang and toured with the renowned Chapel Choir. After receiving her degree in music education she married the love her life, Paul Louis Bockelman, on June 27, 1954, and they celebrated sixty-six years of marriage this summer. Their life together carried them to Washington state where she taught second grade, to Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Florida and South Carolina. Ruth taught music in public schools and substitute taught in several schools. She enjoyed singing in the choirs of the churches where her husband served as pastor. In addition she taught music in Deshler, Risingsun, and Bradner, OH, and Muskego, WI. While living in Asheville, NC she was thrilled with the experience of singing with her husband in the Asheville Choral Society. In their retirement she directed and sang in several church choirs with her husband. With her family she travelled to Europe and later with her husband travelled twice to Europe, and to Scotland, England, Canada, and throughout the United States especially to visit children and grandchildren. On one trip she was thrilled to meet and be photographed with Maria von Trapp. Due to a fall and failing health she had been living in nursing homes the last three years. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Paul, sister Joyce Day, Gainesville, GA, daughter Debra (Stan) Schmidt of Wauseon OH, sons Paul D. (Deborah) of Perrysburg OH, Mark (Dawne) of Kansas City MO, and Timothy (Gloria) of Beaufort SC. In addition she has grandchildren Aaron (Marissa) Schmidt, Wauseon OH, Andrew (Rana) Schmidt, Kansas City MO, Alex (Caitlyn) Schmidt, Defiance OH, Emily (Charles) Lassetter, Carrollton GA, Brian (Jessie) Bockelman, Verona WI, Adam (Lindsey Peterson) Bockelman, Sioux Falls SD, Jason (Lisa) Bockelman, Commerce City CO, Anna (Eddie) Shei, Indianapolis IN, Kierstin Bockelman, Charleston SC, and Christopher Bockelman, Beaufort SC. Her great-grandchildren are Kellen, Jordyn and Ezekiel Schmidt, Brianna and Elise Lassetter, and Louis and Marie Bockelman. A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family on Saturday, September 26. The 1pm service is available for friends and family to view from the St. John's Lutheran Church (Beaufort, SC) Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StJohnsBeaufort
. Memorials may be made to the church of your choice or to the Conservatory of Music, Capital University, 1 College and Main, Columbus OH 43209-2394. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.