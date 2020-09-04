Ryan Mitchell Sheppard It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ryan Mitchell Sheppard. Ryan passed away in Lakewood, CO on August 28, 2020. Ryan was born on Hilton Head Island on October 11, 1985. He attended Hilton Head schools and graduated from Hilton Head High School in 2003. Ryan moved to Colorado several years ago and settled in Evergreen. Ryan loved to cook and became a popular sous chef. He also enjoyed skateboarding, playing the guitar, and live music. Ryan had a kind heart and was a friend to all, and was well known for his infectious laugh and his offbeat sense of humor. Ryan Sheppard is survived by: parents, David and Judy Sheppard of Columbus, NC, sister Kelley Smith, her husband Jeff Smith and nieces Elizabeth, Skylar and Brooke Smith of Hilton Head, SC. He is also survived by his aunt and uncle Nancy Mitchell and Matt Wicklund of Hilton Head, SC, cousins Donell Wicklund, Luke Mitchell and Hannah Wicklund, and his uncle John Sheppard of Bluffton, SC. He is also survived by many loving family members in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Michigan. Ryan was fortunate to be blessed with a very large and caring group of friends in Colorado who became his Colorado family. We are eternally grateful for each and every one of you. We wish Ryan light, peace and love on his journey. He will be forever in our hearts.



