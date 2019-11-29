Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sal Basirico. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sal Basirico It is with great sadness that the family of Sal Basirico announces his passing on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the age of 99 after a brief illness. Sal was born on October 31, 1920 to Antonino and Margherita Basirico. He will now be rejoining the love of his life of 48 years, Cora, who passed away 25 years ago. Sal will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Joan (Daniel), Barbara (Robert) and son Richard (Karen), along with 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was born inBrooklyn,NY and graduated from Boys' High School. Sal continued his education at The Military College of the South, The Citadel. He then entered the U.S. Army and served in World War II throughout The European Theatre. After serving his Country, he furthered his education and earned an MBA in Finance fromNew YorkUniversity. Sal's Wall Street career included numerous years as Treasurer and Controller at Frank B. Hall & Co., Inc. and Harcourt Brace. Sal and his wife, Cora, retired toHilton Head Islandin 1985 and spent many enjoyable years at The Long Cove Club. After Cora's passing, he moved to The Cypress. Sal was happiest surrounded by his family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Sal on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church, 45 Beach City Road,Hilton Head Island,SC29926. The Basirico Family would like to thank his caregivers at The Cypress,Preston Health Center,HiltonHeadHospitaland Hospice Care of the Lowcountry for their kind and compassionate care of our Dad over the past months. In lieu of flowers, Sal requested donations to be made to Coach Basirico's Scholarship Fund, c/oHilton HeadPreparatory Schoolor The Hilton Head Humane Association.Islandfuneralhome.com Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

