Sally A. Delli-Gatti Sally A. Delli-Gatti, 83, of Fripp Island, SC wife of predeceased Frank A. Delli-Gatti, Jr. with whom she shared 50 years of marriage passed away Friday, January 18, 2019 in Milton, Georgia after suffering cerebrovascular complications. Sally was born in Oil City, PA on April 16, 1935 to the late Josephine and Merle Adams. Sally attended nursing school at Emory University and was employed as a Nurse Anesthesiologist. Sally and Frank built their forever home and retired on Fripp Island, SC in 1989. Sally is survived by her loving daughter Angela Monje, her husband Doug and their three children: Lauren, Alyssa and Morgan Monje. She will be remembered for being a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. All who knew her loved Sally and her memory will remain in our hearts and minds forever. A memorial Mass will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Holy Cross Mission Church, St. Helena Island. Immediately following Mass will be The Rite of Committal, taking place at The Fripp Island Columbarium. Friends may gather at the Fripp Island Community Center to celebrate Sally's life. Please share your thoughts and stories about Sally by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Island Packet on Feb. 10, 2019