Sally Barbara Coulton Sally Barbara Coulton, born in Highland Pk, IL, Dec 28, 1948, passed away April 28, in Beaufort, SC, at the age of 71. She was happy resident of Dataw Island for the past ten years. Sally was the youngest daughter of Henry D. and Carola K. Coulton, and grew up in Wyomissing, PA. She graduated from Wyomissing HS in 1966 and magna cum laude from Smith College in 1970. She began her career with the Bureau of National Affairs in Boston and was then transferred to its headquarters in Washington DC. where she met her husband of 36 years. She was the marketing manager for the publishing company's environmental publications. After retirement she and husband left the winters of the north for the beautiful low country of South Carolina. Sally led a highly active life to the end. As a child she and her sister were ardent horse people riding their horses in Berks County, PA. They spent many happy years riding in area horse shows and participating in Pony Club events. After she met her husband, she joined him in sailboat racing, crewing on their several race boats for over 42 races a year. Sally and Sandy were also avid skiers. Although small in stature, Sally had a quick wit, a great sense of humor and was a steadfast and loyal friend. She loved to read, cook, visit new places and explore new surroundings. She was a fierce competitor in sports and in games of all kinds. In retirement she and her husband took up golf and, until cancer struck, she was on the Dataw courses most days of the week. She also took up art with a passion, mainly mixed media and collage. She and her husband travelled the world in retirement, a safari in Botswana was her favorite. She loved her Portuguese Water Dogs, three at a time at one point. Her last, Benedito, is well known on Dataw Island. She is survived by her loving husband Sanford Morse, her loving sister Jan Coulton, and her lifelong friend Diane Hill. She will be remembered by many friends whose lives she touched.A celebration of her wonderful life will be held on Dataw Island, SC, as soon as it is safe for her friends to join in. In lieu of flowers her friends are asked to send donations to the American Cancer Society in her name and remembrance. Anderson Funeral Home.
Published in The Island Packet on May 1, 2020.