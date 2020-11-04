1/1
Sammie Boles
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sammie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sammie Boles
May 9, 1957 - October 22, 2020
Point South, South Carolina - Sammie Boles of the Point South Community of Yemassee, died October 22, 2020.
Memorial Services: 11:00 AM Thursday, November 5, 2020 in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel's Wright-Donaldson.
He is survived by his children: Aveene (James) Powell, Demetria Pope, Neticia Lauret, and Samuel (Cierra) Ford; one sister, Calathea Smith; 11 grandchildren and one great-grand-daughter; other relatives and numerous friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home for Funerals - Beaufort
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marshel's Wright-Donaldson Home for Funerals - Beaufort
1814 Greene St
Beaufort, SC 29902
(843) 525-6625
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved