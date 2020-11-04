Or Copy this URL to Share

Sammie Boles

May 9, 1957 - October 22, 2020

Point South, South Carolina - Sammie Boles of the Point South Community of Yemassee, died October 22, 2020.

Memorial Services: 11:00 AM Thursday, November 5, 2020 in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel's Wright-Donaldson.

He is survived by his children: Aveene (James) Powell, Demetria Pope, Neticia Lauret, and Samuel (Cierra) Ford; one sister, Calathea Smith; 11 grandchildren and one great-grand-daughter; other relatives and numerous friends.





