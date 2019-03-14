Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Edward Leftwich. View Sign

Samuel Edward Leftwich Greensboro, North Carolina Samuel Edward Leftwich passed away and joined his heavenly father on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 at 4:15pm. Samuel lived an honorable life. He was born to the late Claude Mitchell Leftwich and Virginia Owen Ellett Leftwich on November 3rd, 1930. Samuel is survived by his devoted wife Shirley Ann Leftwich of 64 years; daughter, Karen Pence, son, Bryan Leftwich; best friend of 72 years, William Downer also known as "Uncle B," and his five grandchildren; Adam Pence, Lauren Pence, Sam Leftwich, Sarah Pence, and Maxwell Leftwich. His birth name is Samuel Edward Leftwich. To his friends and colleagues he is known as "Ed" or "Sam" but to his family and many others he is known as "Poppy." Born in Bedford, Virginia, he attended school in Charlottesville, Virginia. Upon completion of high school, he attended the Virginia Polytechnic Institute known today as Virginia Tech University for a period of time, but was unable to complete his education due to his enlistment into the United States AirForce. Once enlisted, he was stationed in South Korea where he fought in the Korean War . After proudly serving his term in the military, he began working for Central Telephone Company also known as Centel; a telephone communications company on the east coast which ended up expanding across the nation. He began his career at Centel at an entry level position, but his brilliance was quickly noted which lead him to the height of his career. He was district manager of the North Carolina branch, then rose to the position of president of the North Carolina Centel Company operation. He progressed to Personnel Manager in Chicago, Vice President of all Centel, where he then reached his peak as a member of the Board of Directors for Centel. After nearly 40 years of his devotion to Centel, Sam Retired to Hendersonville, North Carolina, where he was asked to be a member of the Concord Telephone Company Board. He exceeded all expectations at every position served in his life. Sam was committed to being a proud and faithful member of the Shriner's Association for over half a century. He was a patriot, a Christian and family man. Sam and Shirley celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on December 11, 2018. Poppy was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Everything he worked for and did was for his family. His kindness and charm extended to everyone around him. Sam always saw the best in others and others always saw the best in Sam. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully request donations be made towards the Parkinson's Association of the Carolinas in honor of Samuel E. Leftwich; www.parkinsonassociation.org or a check can be payable to PAC and mailed to 2101 Sardis Road North, Box 15, Charlotte, NC 28227. A Memorial Service of Sam's life will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at 11:00am at the Well-Spring Theatre located at 4100 Well Spring Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410. A reception will immediately follow at the same location. 1 Corinthians 13:113 4Love is patient andkind; lovedoes not envy or boast; itis not arrogant5or rude. Itdoes not insist on its own way; itis not irritable or resentful;6itdoes not rejoice at wrongdoing, butrejoices with the truth.7Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things,and endures all things. 8Love never ends. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Leftwich family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home

515 North Elm Street

Greensboro , NC 27401

(336) 272-5157 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Island Packet on Mar. 14, 2019

