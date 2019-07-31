Samuel Robert Freeman 5/3/1989 - 7/28/2019 Mr. Samuel Robert Freeman, 30, of Lowndes Lake Road near Varnville, died Sunday afternoon, July 28, 2019. Mr. Freeman was born May 3, 1989 in Walterboro, a son of Gary Eugene Freeman, Sr. and Livia Spell Freeman. He worked as a Directional Driller with Access Underground Systems and attended the Huggin Oak Church of God in Cummings. He was an exceptional soccer player during high school at Wade Hampton High and loved his job like it was a hobby. Surviving are his wife: Teresa Lynn Cole Freeman of Port Royal; step-children: Kendall Cole, McKenna and Caleb Soto; his white German Shepherd Kaper; brothers: Gary Freeman, Jr. and wife Brana of Hampton and Joel Elliott Freeman of Hilton Head; sister: Beverly F. Cook and husband Keith of Hampton; nieces and nephews: Chandler and Anthony Cook, Ashton, Carrie, Sarah and Abraham Freeman; and a great-niece: Emery. Funeral services will be 6:30 Wednesday in the Huggin Oak Church of God in Cummings conducted by Rev. Travis Shirley and Rev. Ricky Hartsoe with burial in the Sand Hill Cemetery directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton. Visitation will be Wednesday prior to services beginning at 4 PM at the Church.

