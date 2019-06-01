Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Ann LaBrie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra “Sandy” Ann LaBrie, 75, of Bluffton, SC, passed away on March 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Sandy was born Sandra Ann Gibson on January 14, 1944, in Philadelphia, PA, to Anna and Douglas Gibson. Sandy attended Dobbins High School and earned double diplomas, one for academic and one for commercial pursuits. In 1961 she married Richard “Rich” LaBrie, of Philadelphia, and together they raised three children. Sandy worked part- and full-time during various periods of her life as a bookkeeper and eventually led the accounting department at the family business, RL Microfilm, in Feasterville, PA. She and Rich moved to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina in 1985, bringing with her the smile, humor, and open-heartedness for which she will always be remembered. She is survived by her husband, Rich, of 58 years, her brother, Doug (and wife Betty) Gibson, her three children, Michelle, Kevin, and Richard, Jr., and four grandchildren, Caitlin, Melinda, Olivia, and Timothy. She is also survived by her loving daughter in-law Carol LaBrie and sons in-law Andrew McCrosson and Victor Curti. Sandy was the heart of her family. She loved feeding and caring for life. She was always feeding squirrels and birds in the yard. Throughout her life she raised, adopted, or rescued over 30 animals, primarily Golden Retrievers. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, dancing, swimming in the pool, tennis, shopping, and ceramics. Her generosity, easy-going attitude toward life, and inviting personality influenced all she came in contact with and she always created a welcoming presence. She will also be greatly missed by her entire extended family, many friends and her beloved dogs and cat. The world will not be the same without Sandy. We love her dearly.

