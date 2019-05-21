Guest Book View Sign Service Information Copeland Funeral Service 1 Copeland Dr Beaufort , SC 29902 (843)-525-1111 Send Flowers Obituary



Sandra E. "Sandie" Kaiser Sandra E. "Sandie" Kaiser, of Beaufort, SC and Maine, passed away May 18, 2019 after a series of strokes. Her beloved husband of nearly 30 years was by her side. Sandie was born in Brunswick, Maine, November 12, 1948, the daughter of Robert R. Rush and Beatrice M. Humphrey. She attended Brunswick schools and graduated in 1967. She became a wife and mother to three children. When they were older, she passed the state test and became a licensed social worker, an achievement she was most proud of. Sandie married James Kaiser in 1989 and became a mother in her heart to his two children. Sandie loved her family and would host many gatherings while residing in Boothbay Harbor and Belgrade Lakes, Maine. She searched for unique and personal Christmas gifts for her children and grandchildren as she travelled across the country to photograph 46 state capitols. She was fascinated by her family's history and spent time researching and capturing what she learned, creating scrapbooks to share with the next generations. Most of all, she loved Jesus and loved serving Him by teaching bible studies, going on work and witness trips around the world, and hosting missionaries and pastors in her home. She took great pride in her two trips to South Sudan, where she assisted women in becoming more self-sufficient by helping them secure micro loans. Sandie was predeceased by her brother, Timothy Rush, and a son, Jake Kaiser. She is survived by her husband, Jim of Beaufort, SC; sister Christine Sherman and husband Wayne of Florida; daughter Kimberly Merrill and husband Fred of Richmond, Maine; daughter Misty Parkinson and husband Tom of Rockville, Maryland; daughter Sandi Fortune and husband Andy of Corning, New York; son Buddy Rogers and wife Jessica of Lisbon Falls, Maine; seven granddaughters, seven grandsons, two great-granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Port Royal Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. A memorial service for Sandie will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Port Royal Baptist Church. Please share your thoughts and stories about Sandie by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service - Beaufort, South Carolina- is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in The Island Packet on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

