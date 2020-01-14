Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra "Sandy" Ferullo Sandra "Sandy" Ferullo, age 77, of Bluffton, SC and formerly of New Canaan, CT, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's. Mrs. Ferullo was born in Stamford, CT on December 6, 1942 to the late John and Helen Heinlein. Sandy was a graduate of the J.M. Wright Technical School. After raising her four beautiful daughters, she and her sister operated a home healthcare business which provided nurses and home health aides throughout Fairfield County, CT. She later worked as an administrator in home healthcare, retiring after many years of service. She and her husband, Vinnie moved to Bluffton in 2003 and were parishioners of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. She was a loving mother who was a kind and caring person and always wanted to make everyone happy. Outside of work, Sandy loved spending time with her grandchildren, holiday gatherings, Saturday yard sale, and playing cards with friends and families. One of her favorite things was her and Vinnie's annual trip to Aruba with their friends of over 60 years, Judy and Nick Monte. Sandy is remembered for her wit and humor. Mrs. Ferullo is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Vinnie Ferullo; her four daughters, Lisa Miller (James), Lori Tuten (Mike), Nancy Ferullo, and Amy Ferullo; her grandchildren, Sarah Montgomery (Ron), Kelsey Miller, Vincent, Jay, and Bella Scott, and her greatgrandchild, Sydney Quinn Montgomery. Also surviving are her sister, Susan Bologna (Tony) and her three nieces, Jennifer Ferraro (Dan), Allison Bologna, and Lauren Bologna; her brother- in-law Robert Ferullo (Kathy) and her niece Gina Krar (Michael) and her nephew Rob Ferullo (Dawn). The Family would like to thank Hospice Care of the Lowcountry and all their nurses, caregivers, and volunteers. A heartfelt special thank you to Tina Kelley and Willow Cole, who were so much more than caregivers and are now forever family friends. The family requests that remembrances be made to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, PO Box 3827 Bluffton, SC 29910. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

