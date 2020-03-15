Sandra G Hilligrass "Sandy" Hilligrass passed away peacefully on March 6,2020 surrounded by her loved ones.She was born in Troy NY on August 4,1941 and is survived by her husband Matt son Brett Chittenden and his wife Trina,stepmom to Matthew Jason and Jennifer Hilligrass, brother Robert Forchilli and his wife Shirley, and several nieces nephews and cousins.She was preceded in death by her mother, Theresa Forchilli and sister Annette Sheehan several years ago. Sandy worked for many years for Sysco Foods as payroll administrator. She and her husband Matt moved from New York to Island West 12 years ago,and soon established new friendships.She was a lover of people and saw goodness in everyone.she often joked that she viewed life through rose-colored glasses.Always up for a good time, she enjoyed her weekend getaways with her gal pals,going to movies,playing MahJongg and cards, being a member of the Book Club and listening to music by Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand. Her love of clothes and shopping was infamous. Although she loved to dine out,she also enjoyed preparing a good old- fashioned Italian meal, and you never left her house feeling hungry. Above all, she really loved the company of children and gravitated towards them as they did towards her,She was much loved by so many and will be sorely missed. Saul's Funeral Home is assisting the family with private arrangements.To post your remembrances, Please go to Saul's Funeral Home website.

