Sandra "Sandy" Kay Gardelle Sandra "Sandy" Kay Gardelle, 77, of Port Royal, SC, died Friday, June 14, 2019 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00am in Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel. Sandy was born on October 18, 1941 in Jackson, Ohio. She is the daughter of Howard Martin and Blanche Damron Martin. Surviving are one daughter, Melanie Newell of Port Royal, SC; one brother, Steven Martin and one sister, Karen McGuire; three grandchildren, Mary Beth Ritchie, Brittany Newell and Steven Newell and two great grandchildren, Ian Newell and Madeline Ritchie. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Island Packet on June 18, 2019