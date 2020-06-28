Sandra Lingham Reiter Sandra Lingham Reiter was part of the generation that grew up at a time when many fathers were away defending the United States during World War II. For much of her early childhood, her own father, Theodore Tower Lingham, served in the US Navy in the South Pacific. While he was often away during those early years, Sandy inherited her father's positive outlook on life as well as some of his Navy expressions. Even on the cloudiest of days, Sandy would always smile and say "that there was still enough blue sky to sew a sailor's pants." Born on July 22, 1941 in Milton, Massachusetts as the first of three daughters, her mother was Alma Margaret (Tobin) Lingham. Sandy was raised on the south shore of Massachusetts and moved to Montclair, New Jersey at the age of 15. She was an excellent student but would always remind us that she was also a fantastic field hockey player and loved the sport. A graduate of Montclair High School she later attended Cedarcrest College. Sandy graduated from the former Katherine Gibbs School with a degree in secretarial/administrative management and did such a great job that she was asked to stay on and teach new students. Beginning her professional career as a secretary with Fidelity Union Bank, she quickly rose up the corporate ladder. Her talent, dedication, and hard work culminated in a role as Vice President of Marketing for Constellation Bancorp. She raised her sons, John and Tom, in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. To their friends, Sandy was always known as 'the cool Mom' who was always present...either as a cub scout den mother, chaperone on skiing trips, or just being there when any of her boys or their friends needed her. Volunteering was always a big part of Sandy's life. She was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church in Bloomfield, New Jersey and played a key role in the Junior League of Montclair, NJ. Sandy died at home in Moss Creek, Bluffton, South Carolina on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was 78. Her move to the Bluffton / Hilton Head area in 2004 produced new friendships and involvements. She quickly became actively involved in The Church of the Cross (Anglican) in Bluffton. She served as greeter, taught in its Sunday school, enjoyed Bible study, and for 10 years volunteered her time and talent to God's Goods, a ministry serving the local community. Sandy was a proud Daughter of the Holy Cross and a Seasoned Sister. The friendships she made though her church community inspired and sustained her. Outside of church she loved to travel, sail, play tennis, and more recently golf, bridge and a game of trivia. Her family will remember her as strong, fiercely independent, principled, caring and selfless. She leaves her sons, John J. Cleary (Kate) of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts and Thomas J. Cleary (Nancy) of New Canaan, Connecticut; her grandchildren, Meaghan E. Cleary and Jack M. Cleary with whom she proudly shared the same day of birth, Thomas J. Cleary, Jr. Paige Lingham Cleary and Chase Ramsey Cleary; her sister, Janice L. Pike (William) and Linda L. Loree (Mark); her nephew David Pike and her nieces Jennifer Pike Theodore, Heather McBride Phillips and Meredith McBride MacGregor. A Life Celebration will be announced. Memorials in her name may be made to God's Goods 15 Centre Dr A Bluffton, SC 29910 (www.godsgoods.org)
Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 28, 2020.