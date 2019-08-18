Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Lynn Burrell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Lynn Burrell Sandra Lynn Burrell, age 75, of Bluffton, SC and formerly a long-time resident of Annandale, VA passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Coastal Carolina Hospital. Sandy was born on January 20, 1944 in West Palm Beach, FL and spent much of her childhood in and around the nation's capital as the daughter of Air Force master sergeant Eugene E. Bishop, and Doris Bishop. She married Harold Keaton in 1962 and they settled in Northern Virginia where they raised two boys, Michael and Robert Keaton. The couple divorced but have remained friendly throughout the years. Sandy was a formidable business woman and, after having held several successful professional roles, she launched and ran Quality Personnel, helping countless others find meaningful employment throughout the region. In the early 80's, she met and later married Jack Burrell. Together they relocated from Annandale, VA to Bluffton, SC in 2002 where Sandy has resided since, despite losing Jack. She has kept herself engaged in the community through service to Veterans charities in honor of her father and late husband and to animal causes. Sandy was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She was known for her always youthful approach to life and her feisty, whimsical wit. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her, especially her loving sons Mike and Rob Keaton and Rob's wife Tiffany, grandsons Justin Moore, and Brendan and Mitch Keaton, her brother, Eugene 'Butch' Bishop and his wife Linda and their daughter Heather, and dear friend and long-time roommate Richard McCarty. Sandy will be remembered at the Hill & Wood Funeral Home, 201 1 st St. N, Charlottesville, VA 22902 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm with entombment immediately following at 3:00 pm at the Monticello Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the SPCA in her name. Local arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published in The Island Packet on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close