Service Information Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road 1425 Powdersville Rd. Easley , SC 29642 (864)-442-1800

Sandra Smith Stansell Brooks Sandra Smith Stansell Brooks, 75, of Easley, South Carolina, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Greenville, South Carolina, Mrs. Brooks was the daughter of the late Charles Harry Smith and Cecile Bond Smith and preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. "Dub" Brooks. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all whom came in contact with her. Sandra graduated from Parker High School, Greenville and the South Carolina School of Cosmetology and Real Estate Commission. Sandra was an active member of Easley First Baptist Church, past member of Townville Presbyterian Church and Brushy Creek Baptist Church of Easley. Sandra's love and talents were many, but her main focus of effort was the love that she shed on her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Sandra was an avid clothes shopping professional (sorry Belk's for the decline of future sales) and Clemson Tiger fanatic. She loved to sing songs from the church hymnals, anything Elvis and her favorite Ms. Patsy Cline. She is survived by her younger sister, Paulette S. Bolding, children; daughter, Tami S. Reeves (Scott) of Easley and Son, Willie M. Stansell III (Sue Ella) of Beaufort SC; grandchildren, Scotty Reeves (Ashley), Zach Reeves (Ashlee), Trace Reeves, Logan Reeves (Meghan), Willie Stansell IV, Sandra Katherine Stansell, and Jade Swords Dugdale (Rick); great-grandchildren, Hannah Reeves, Zachary Reeves, Jaxon Reeves, Mason Reeves, Scarlett Reeves, Ridge Reeves, Paetyn Reeves, Jett Dugdale, Brooks Gray and Bailey Gray; former husband Willie Stansell Jr. and beloved friend Lonnie Saxon; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, Easley, SC with the Rev. Doctor John Adams officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Reflection Mausoleum at Robinson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior the service. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Foothills Presbyterian Home and Magnolias Assisted living of Easley, SC. If desired, friends may send flowers to Robinson Funeral Home, Powdersville Road, Easley, SC or make memorial contribution to The Generations to Come Building Fund of Easley First Baptist Church at

