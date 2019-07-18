Sara R. Johnson COLUMBIA - Sara R. Johnson died June 9, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. She was 75. Sara was born June 2, 1944 in Marysville, Ohio. The daughter of Jared J. Rardin and Ruth Elizabeth Ferguson "REF" Rardin. Sara graduated cum laude from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1966. At OWU she was president of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Sara married C. Clayton Johnson August 6, 1966. She supported her husband's education first as a secretary at the Mental Health Clinic of the University of Virginia, then by teaching junior high school English at Dundee, Michigan. In 1976, Sara was instrumental in the founding of the Southern Ohio Museum. She became the Museum's first curator of education, and went on to serve as its Co-Director or Director for twenty-five years. She directed the Museum's acquisition of its three main permanent collections; the Ackerman collection of historical photographs, the Wertz collection of Native American artifacts, and the master works of Clarence Carter, now displayed in the "Sara Johnson Gallery" which was named in her honor on the occasion of her retirement. She is survived by her husband; daughter, Sara Elizabeth Johnson and her husband Brock Shorno, both of Los Angeles; son, Jared Clayton Johnson and his wife, Erin Latting Spelman Johnson, both of Columbia, South Carolina; and two grandsons, Samuel Latting Johnson and Clayton Charles Spelman Johnson. The family's favorite charity is the Southern Ohio Museum, P.O. Box 990, Portsmouth, OH 45662.

