Sarah Braswell Schreiner Sarah Braswell Schreiner, 90, of Lady's Island, SC, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 surrounded by family at her home. Mrs. Schreiner was born in Marshville, NC on October 15, 1929, the daughter of Otis Inez Marsh Braswell and Chester Burdette Braswell. Sarah graduated from Marshville High School and the University of South Carolina. After graduation she taught school for a number of years and also supported her husband while he completed a distinguished career in the Marine Corps. In 1978, they settled in their home on Lady's Island. Sarah was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Beaufort. She enjoyed golfing, and spending time on the water, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Over the years, Sarah performed numerous acts of kindness in support of her neighbors. For 33 years, she delivered meals to families in need as part of the Mobile Meals Program. In 2013, she and her husband were presented the Community Spirit Award from the Lady's Island Business and Professional Association. Mrs. Schreiner is survived by her husband, Colonel Charles W. Schreiner (USMC, retired) of Lady's Island, SC; her daughter Jane Szatkowski and her husband, Alan, of Lady's Island, SC; her grandchildren, Kristy Spencer and her husband, Daniel, of Swansboro, NC; Joseph Szatkowski of Lady's Island, SC; Michael Szatkowski of Beaufort, SC, Caitlin Bowman and her husband, Kyle, of Lady's Island, SC; and seven great-grandchildren. Sarah was predeceased by her parents and sisters, Jane Corrine Braswell and Willie Marsh Braswell Wheeless. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Mobile Meals Program through HELP of Beaufort, SC. or Friends of Caroline Hospice, 1110 13 th Street, Port Royal, SC 29935. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store