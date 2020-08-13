Sarah Helen Shulin Sarah Helen Shulin, 31, of Port Royal, wife of Thomas Shulin, died Sunday, August 09, 2020 at East Cooper Medical Center, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Sarah was a loving daughter, wife, and mother. Her passion was her work with the library. Thomas and Sarah moved to Port Royal for their love of the beautiful beaches. However, Sarah always kept the love for the mountains in her heart. Sarah is survived by her husband, two sons Timothy and Felix; and her parents, Kenneth and Ava Tiblis. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sarah's go fund me page:https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-sarah-shulin-1988-2020?utm_source+facebook&utm_medium+social&utm_campaign+p_cf+share-flow-1 Please share your thoughts and stories about Sarah by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com
Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.