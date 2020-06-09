Sarah J. Walker
Sarah "Sally" J. Walker On Thursday, June 4, 2020, Sarah (Sally) J. Walker, 86 passed away at (River Oaks) The Pearl facility. Sally was preceeded in death by Husband, John (Jack) E. Walker, Son, John F. Walker and Daughter Trudy A. Walker. She has one surviving Daughter, Susan R. Walker, 5 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. The family will receive guests at 1503 Riverside Drive, Beaufort S.C. from 6 -8 pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Please share your thoughts and stories about Sally by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Island Packet on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Copeland Funeral Service
1 Copeland Dr
Beaufort, SC 29902
(843) 525-1111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

