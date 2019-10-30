Sarah Michelle Morton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Michelle Morton.
Service Information
Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home, Hampton Chapel - Hampton
300 Mulberry Street
West Hampton, SC
29924
(803)-943-3352
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sarah Michelle Morton Miss Sarah Michelle Morton, 32, of Linton Lane in Beaufort, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her residence. Miss Morton was born July 31, 1987 in Beaufort, a daughter of Vickie Winn Morton and the late Leslie Warren Morton, Jr. She enjoyed her family, many friends and her dogs. Surviving are her mother of Beaufort; her brother, Michael Morton of Beaufort; paternal grandmother, Sarah F. Scott of Beaufort; maternal grandfather, Barney H. Winn, Sr. of Beaufort; and many cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family members. Miss Morton was predeceased by her father; her paternal grandfather, Donald Scott; and her maternal grandmother, Eunice J. Winn. Funeral services will be 2 PM Wednesday in the Chapel of Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home conducted by Rev. Aaron Winn with burial in the Ginn Family Cemetery near Nixville. Visitation will be Wednesday beginning at 1 PM prior to services at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton.
Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.