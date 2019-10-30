Sarah Michelle Morton Miss Sarah Michelle Morton, 32, of Linton Lane in Beaufort, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her residence. Miss Morton was born July 31, 1987 in Beaufort, a daughter of Vickie Winn Morton and the late Leslie Warren Morton, Jr. She enjoyed her family, many friends and her dogs. Surviving are her mother of Beaufort; her brother, Michael Morton of Beaufort; paternal grandmother, Sarah F. Scott of Beaufort; maternal grandfather, Barney H. Winn, Sr. of Beaufort; and many cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family members. Miss Morton was predeceased by her father; her paternal grandfather, Donald Scott; and her maternal grandmother, Eunice J. Winn. Funeral services will be 2 PM Wednesday in the Chapel of Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home conducted by Rev. Aaron Winn with burial in the Ginn Family Cemetery near Nixville. Visitation will be Wednesday beginning at 1 PM prior to services at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton.

