Scherra Flood

October 8, 2020

Beaufort, South Carolina - "My lips will shout for joy when I sing praise to you-I whom you have delivered." Psalm 71:23

Scherra Casandra Wallace Flood, 72 years old, peacefully passed away at home on October 8, 2020. Scherra was born in Lexington, NC, on November 1, 1947. Shortly after, her family moved to Beaufort, SC. She lived on Lady's Island most of her life, next to her parent's residence, both of whom preceded her passing.

Scherra attended Beaufort High School, where she graduated in 1965. Her high school accomplishments include: Distinguished Diploma, Academic Award in Advanced Algebra and Trigonometry, National Honor Society, Beta Club, BHS Hall of Fame, Senior Class Secretary, published in SC Literary Magazine, local Science Fair Winner and Regional Science Fair Certificate of Merit, Student Council, SCASC Co-Chairman, Seaside Teen Club Officer, Powder Bowl Committee Chairman, Tennis Team, Tidal Wave Staff, May Day, Pep Club, Drama Club, Garden Club, Sophomore and Senior Class Secretary and Homeroom Officer all four years. Scherra continued her involvement in BHS by serving on the alumni class reunion committees as well as by continuing to support their athletic events by attendance at numerous games and events over the years.

Scherra attended and studied Liberal Arts at the University of South Carolina from 1965-1967. While at USC, she was the President of the College Beta Club, participated in the Literary Magazine and was on the Garnet and Black Yearbook Staff. She then attended the University of Georgia, where she studied Interior Design, Architectural Design and Art, Sculpture and Photography and graduated in 1969. While at the University of Georgia she was in the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and was President of College Dormitory. She obtained her Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT), studying Special Education-Learning Disabilities, from The Citadel in 1974. Scherra worked for Beaufort Academy and the Beaufort County School District from September 1970 until retirement in June 2008.

She was member of the Carteret Street United Methodist Church. Surviving family members include her former husband and father of her children, Peter Flood, son, David Flood, and daughter, Lisa Flood Blanton, grandson Kaia Sol, and granddaughter, Mountain Rose, sister, Cindy White and brother, Al Wallace, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and an uncle. A visitation is planned for Wednesday, October 14th, 2020, from 4:00-6:00pm at Anderson Funeral Home in Beaufort, SC. Scherra will be cremated and a memorial will be held at a future date.

In recent years, Scherra spent time researching family genealogy, sharing that history and information to family and friends, assisting others with publicity and media relations for local artists, creating crafts, cooking, dancing and singing. Scherra was adorned, cherished and loved by all who knew her. She gave of her time and her energy to many within the community.

Scherra's character can be described as "Your beauty should not come from outward adornment, such as elaborate hairstyles and the wearing of gold jewelry or fine clothes. Rather, it should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God's sight." 1 Peter 3:3-4

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store