Scott Leighton LeRoy Scott Leighton LeRoy (52) of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away unexpectedly on February 27, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Cumberland, RI on December 31, 1967, he is the beloved son of (late) L. Neil LeRoy and Marie N. LeRoy. Scott loved to spend time at the Hilton Head Preserve where he would embrace nature and its beauty, finding peace and tranquility. He was a giving and wonderful man, touching so many lives. He was a huge Patriots and Red Sox fan, and was known for his warmth, love, sense of humor and generosity. He loved spending time with friends and playing competitive backgammon. Scott attended Moses Brown School and Bryant University, eventually making Hilton Head Island his home for almost 15 years. A few of his wonderful achievements growing up was becoming an Eagle Scout and earning the black belt in Taekwondo. Scott is survived by his mother, Marie N. LeRoy of Riverside, RI, and so dearly missed by his siblings Gregory LeRoy and his wife Siobhan of Houston, Texas; Marlene LeRoy of Providence, RI; Geoffrey LeRoy and his partner Claire Bousquet of Hilton Head Island, SC and Jackie Butler and her husband Christopher of Parker, CO. He was a wonderful Uncle to Alexandra Meek-Carufel and Jake and Jessica Butler. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Hilton Head Island, SC.

