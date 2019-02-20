Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Whitcher III. View Sign

Scott Whitcher III Scott Whitcher III passed away on Friday, February 15, after a short illness. Scott was born in Many, LA on January 21, 1944 to Scott Whitcher, Jr. and Thelma Crossman Whitcher. He attended school in New Jersey and after college moved to Laurel, MD where he worked for NSA for 37 years. Scott retired in 2001 and moved to Bluffton, SC in 2002. Scott spent much of his time volunteering for the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, Habitat for Humanity, Sun City Veterans Association and Coastal Discovery Museum. Scott is survived by his wife, Susan, of 35 years, sisters Gail Cobisiero and Judy McLaughlin, brother-in-law Mike Cobisiero, nieces Jennifer Mulhern, Jill McLaughlin and Christina Cobisiero, nephews Keith McLaughlin and Michael Cobisiero. Scott will be missed most of all by his best friend Abbie. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, at Bluffton United Methodist Church at 2:00PM. Following the funeral service, his ashes will be interred at the Columnbarium at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force on Monday, February 25, at 10:00AM.

