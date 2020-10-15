Scott William RentzAugust 15, 1988 - October 1, 2020Beaufort, South Carolina - Scott Rentz of Beaufort, son of John Rentz of Beaufort and Elaine Rentz of Hilton Head Island, passed away in Tampa, Florida. He graduated from Stratford High School in Goose Creek, SC, earned an Associate Degree in Environmental Science and was successful working as an Information Technology (IT) installer. Scott had a quick wit and was a fast learner. He brought smiles and laughter to every family gathering. He was loved dearly by his parents, siblings, and grandfather and he will be missed by all his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.He is survived by his parents, sister Amanda Horton, brother Jonathan Rentz, Grandfather William Moore of Lochwinnoch, Scotland, stepmother Tori Rentz, stepsister Heather Dillard & stepbrother Chad Taylor.Memorial service will be held at the Beaufort Baptist Church-601 Charles St.-Beaufort, SC 29901 - Sunday, Oct 18, 2020 at 1:00 pmIn lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the youth organization Triple "G" Outdoors, 446 Avinger Dr, Vance, SC 29163.