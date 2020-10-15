1/
Scott William Rentz
1988 - 2020
August 15, 1988 - October 1, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - Scott Rentz of Beaufort, son of John Rentz of Beaufort and Elaine Rentz of Hilton Head Island, passed away in Tampa, Florida. He graduated from Stratford High School in Goose Creek, SC, earned an Associate Degree in Environmental Science and was successful working as an Information Technology (IT) installer. Scott had a quick wit and was a fast learner. He brought smiles and laughter to every family gathering. He was loved dearly by his parents, siblings, and grandfather and he will be missed by all his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is survived by his parents, sister Amanda Horton, brother Jonathan Rentz, Grandfather William Moore of Lochwinnoch, Scotland, stepmother Tori Rentz, stepsister Heather Dillard & stepbrother Chad Taylor.
Memorial service will be held at the Beaufort Baptist Church-601 Charles St.-Beaufort, SC 29901 - Sunday, Oct 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the youth organization Triple "G" Outdoors, 446 Avinger Dr, Vance, SC 29163.
www.triplegoutdoors.com


Published in The Island Packet on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Beaufort Baptist Church
October 14, 2020
To Elaine and the family, my deepest condolences and love. I will be planting a tree at my farm in Scott's memory, it will be of native foliage to the area. Scott wouldn't stand for it being an invasive species! LOL No one could have asked for a better friend than Scott. I will always attempt to practice the kindness and generosity he taught me, in both good and bad times. He will be missed deeply!
Christopher M Coleman FDE
Friend
