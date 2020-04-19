Sharon Arnold Shore, a resident of Dataw Island for nearly 14 years, passed away on March 21 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. She was 89 years old. Sharon was born in Lansing, Michigan on May 28, 1930. Her young life was spent mostly in Michigan. Sharon had 3 Children from her 1st marriage. She then married Lovell George Shore in 1979. Sharon and George were happily married from that point on for 41 years. She was the love of George’s life. Sharon was a creative person; she was a particularly skillful home decorator who possessed an amazing eye for color and proportion. Amongst her many talents was cooking, Sharon has made many friends throughout the country. She was outgoing, charming, generous, and possessed a great sense of humor. Sharon is survived by her husband George Shore; her two sisters, Dorothy Gerrity and Kathy Stafford; her three children, Michael (wife Michelle), Eric (wife Jeanne), and Kendall Simons; her stepson Larry Shore (wife Alexandra), and seven grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a future time and date to be announced.

