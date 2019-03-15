Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sharon Kay Goddin Sharon Kay Goddin, age 76, of Bluffton, SC and formerly of Mechanicsburg, PA died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, GA. Mrs. Goddin was born on September 16, 1942 in Muncie, IN. She worked as a realtor for 35 years, but her greatest joy was being with her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Winans; her son, Stephen F. Goddin; and her brother, Don Winans. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Fred Goddin; sons, Brett Allen Morgan and Matt Morgan (Wendy); sister, Sondra Farrell (Dan); brother, Dick Winans (Marlene); grandson, Sean Hummel (Emily Redinger); and great-grandchildren, Ashton and Riley. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 a.m. 12:00 noon, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. at The Church of the Cross, 110 Calhoun Street, Bluffton, SC 29910. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000.

90 Simmonsville Road

Bluffton , SC 29910

