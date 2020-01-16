Shelly Ann Blackwell Shelly Ann Blackwell, 67, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, after a short battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. Shelly is survived by daughters Emilee Blackwell and Haylee Blackwell, her sister Nancy Moon, and brother Michael Kunze. The family will receive friends from 1:00 5:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19th at the Heron Lake Clubhouse located at 100 Mathews Dr, Hilton Head, SC 29926. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory to Shelly to the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, where she participated in the Gift of Body donation program.
Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 16, 2020