Shermie Laverne Beasley-Marshall Shermie Laverne Beasley-Marshall, 75, of Hardeeville, SC, passed away on Thursday, August 22, surrounded by her family at home. Shermie was born to the late Elise Beasley & the late George Haymans. She was predeceased in death by her sons, Walter Dasher & Travis Dasher, her grandparents, Waldon & Lila Beasley, and her husband Shaddie Dasher, along with his parents, Holland & Eloise Dasher. She is survived by her son Timothy G. Dasher, her grandson Timmy Dasher Jr. and her great-grandsons, Timothy Dasher III & Greyson Dasher. She is also survived by her siblings, Tommy (Kay) Wicker of Macon, GA; Harry Harley of Savannah, GA; Charline (Clay) Godley of Fleming, GA; and Pam Williams of Maryland. She has many special cousins, nieces, nephews and an aunt, that she loved dearly. Shermie was born in Savannah, GA, but lived most of her life in Bluffton, SC. She was retired, loved interior decorating, gardening & spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. There is nothing Shermie enjoyed more than being with them. Whether she was there for their birth, or came along later in life, they were her world. Timmy Jr., Timmy III, Greyson, Anna, Krystal, Ansley, Isabel & Lukas. A Memorial Service will be held Monday August 26, 2019 at 4:00 PM. The Service will be held at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Rd., Bluffton, SC 29910.

