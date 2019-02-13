Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Hudson Ellis. View Sign

Shirley Hudson Ellis Shirley Hudson Ellis, 72, wife of Clinton M. Ellis, of Bluffton, SC, passed away, Monday, February 11, 2019 at her residence. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00am at the Bluffton Cemetery on Hwy 46 in Bluffton, SC. Mrs. Ellis was born on April 4, 1946 in Beaufort, SC. She is the daughter of the late Edmond Hudson and Miriam Goethe Hudson. Surviving in addition to her husband, Clinton, are two daughters, Georgia Ellis, Wanda McElveen and three grandchildren. The family suggest if you wish to make donations to Crescent Hospice of Bluffton in her memory. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

