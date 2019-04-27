Shirley Jane Ablondi passed away in her sleep Sunday, April 14th, at her home in Princeville, Kauai, after a brief illness. Widow of Raymond A. Ablondi, Jr. who passed on Aprill 11th, 2017. She is survived by her 2 siblings: Linda Mullen of Hernando, Fl., Fred Aaltonen of Fitchburg; her 3 children: Chris Carlson (Ken) and Lynn Ablondi (Roberto Villarreal) of Kauai, and Chip Ablondi (Susan Mobayed) of Pooler, Ga. Her grandchildren: Preeta Carlson (fiancé Kalalani Holmes) of Kauai, Ariel Stirm (Ryan) of Santa Cruz; and Alexa and Luci Ablondi of Scottsdale. Shirley was born in Fitchburg, Ma. on July 16, 1931, and excelled at ballet and cheerleading, she left college after her Junior year at University of New Hampshire, married her high school sweetheart Ray, and moved to London to help him attain his Phd. She raised the family in Bloomfield Hills, Mi. and was devoted to any and all of her children’s activities and pursuits. Ray and Shirley retired to Hilton Head, S.C. where they enjoyed golf, tennis, traveling, and time with friends and family. There will be a private ceremony at the Carlson Estate in Kauai on Easter Sunday, before she will be laid to rest with Ray in Hilton Head, Sc.
Published in The Island Packet on Apr. 27, 2019