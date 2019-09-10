Shirley Jean Waller Shirley Jean Waller, age 91, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, in Beaufort, S.C. Shirley was born in Framingham, Mass. on October 26, 1927, a daughter of Chester McLean and Nellie Davis McLean. She married Charles A. Waller 71 years ago in Framingham and became a military wife of a career Marine for the next 30 years. They were relocated to mostly southern bases, where they raised three sons. Shirley loved arts, crafts, and gifting her creations to friends and family. She was known for her friendliness, cheerful attitude, and genuine interest in others. She and Charlie loved to travel and were active tennis players well into their seventies. Shirley is survived by her devoted husband, Charlie. Also by her son, Donald N. Waller, of Fountain Inn, S.C., and his brother, Kenneth E. Waller, of Slidell, LA. She is proceeded in passing by her son, Russell C. Waller, and a brother, Richard Q. McLean. Also surviving is her sister, Dorothy King of Framingham, Mass., six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Service will be at the National Cemetery in Beaufort, S.C., at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

