Shirley Jones Floyd Shirley Jones Floyd, 83, of Sun City passed away January 6, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1936 in Savannah, GA to the late Millard and Matilda Mitchell Jones. Mrs. Floyd retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture after working for 25 years as the County Office Assistant in Ridgeland, SC, and had previously worked for Nettles' Oil in Ridgeland. She led March of Dimes for many years in Jasper county, was a dedicated member of Okatee Baptist Church in Okatie, SC, and was a member of the Lady Cobra Club in Savannah, GA. Mrs. Shirley enjoyed playing Bridge with her friends, and she was a dedicated wife and mother. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 64 years, Ervin Floyd, one son, Ricky Floyd (Helen) and a host of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Floyd was predeceased by one son, Mitch Floyd, three brothers and one sister. A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Vaigneur Funeral Home, 6802 Tillman Road in Ridgeland, SC. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Okatee Baptist Church, 5467 N. Okatie Highway, Ridgeland, SC. Memorial donations may be made to Floyd Cemetery, c/o Dan Lowther, 742 Glover Road, Ridgeland, SC 29936. Vaigneur Funeral Home of Ridgeland, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. (vaigneurfh.com)
Published in The Island Packet on Jan. 8, 2020