Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Lemon Senn. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 90 Simmonsville Road Bluffton , SC 29910 (843)-815-5535 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Lemon Senn Shirley Lemon Senn, 76, of Bluffton, South Carolina passed away on November 11, 2019. Shirley is survived by her husband, Robert Senn, her two sons, Scott (Atlanta, Georgia) and Craig (Sharon) (Mandeville, Louisiana), her granddaughter, Sarah (Mandeville, Louisiana), and her brother, Earl (Milwaukee, Wisconsin). Shirley was predeceased by her sister, Sandra, and her parents, Moore and Doris Lemon. Shirley was born in Chicago, Illinois. She received her bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University and, many years later in her 50s, her master's degree (Education) from Brenau University in Georgia. For over twenty years, Shirley was an incredible elementary school teacher and administrator. Yes, she was that teacher whom parents requested for their own kids. Shirley was happily married for fifty-four years to her husband, Robert. Shirley was a special wife. She was the love of his life. He was the love of hers. Together, they raised a wonderful family in Atlanta and went on second and third honeymoons to Paris. Shirley was also a special Mom. By example, she taught important lessons to her two sons: to be classy, humble, and poised; to live life with passion and a positive attitude; to be relentless; to make every holiday special; to treat pets like family; and to love music, even if it meant Barry Manilow each morning before school. Yes, she was that mom whom other kids called cool she even attended a 1980s AC/DC concert. Finally, Shirley was a special grandmother. She hand-crafted special birthday and Christmas presents for her granddaughter, and she passed on her love of sewing, arts, and crafts to her. A beloved wife, mom, grandmother, and friend, Shirley will always be deep in our hearts.

Shirley Lemon Senn Shirley Lemon Senn, 76, of Bluffton, South Carolina passed away on November 11, 2019. Shirley is survived by her husband, Robert Senn, her two sons, Scott (Atlanta, Georgia) and Craig (Sharon) (Mandeville, Louisiana), her granddaughter, Sarah (Mandeville, Louisiana), and her brother, Earl (Milwaukee, Wisconsin). Shirley was predeceased by her sister, Sandra, and her parents, Moore and Doris Lemon. Shirley was born in Chicago, Illinois. She received her bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University and, many years later in her 50s, her master's degree (Education) from Brenau University in Georgia. For over twenty years, Shirley was an incredible elementary school teacher and administrator. Yes, she was that teacher whom parents requested for their own kids. Shirley was happily married for fifty-four years to her husband, Robert. Shirley was a special wife. She was the love of his life. He was the love of hers. Together, they raised a wonderful family in Atlanta and went on second and third honeymoons to Paris. Shirley was also a special Mom. By example, she taught important lessons to her two sons: to be classy, humble, and poised; to live life with passion and a positive attitude; to be relentless; to make every holiday special; to treat pets like family; and to love music, even if it meant Barry Manilow each morning before school. Yes, she was that mom whom other kids called cool she even attended a 1980s AC/DC concert. Finally, Shirley was a special grandmother. She hand-crafted special birthday and Christmas presents for her granddaughter, and she passed on her love of sewing, arts, and crafts to her. A beloved wife, mom, grandmother, and friend, Shirley will always be deep in our hearts. Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Georgia Return to Today's Obituaries for The Island Packet Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close