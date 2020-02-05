Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley May Collins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley May Collins Shirley May Collins, 82, of Hilton Head Island, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on February 2. Mrs. Collins was a devote Christian who spent her life devoted to her family and her Catholic faith. Over the years, Mrs. Collins volunteered her time to her church, St. Francis by the Sea and St. Francis Thrift Shop in Hilton Head. She especially loved taking family vacations, visiting her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She so enjoyed her Centering Prayer Group, breakfast and dinner with friends on a weekly basis and her walks throughout her neighborhood. She was a friend to all. Shirley was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan. She graduated from Kingsford High School and volunteered throughout her lifetime. Mrs. Collins was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert J. Collins and her son, Timothy R. Collins. Mrs. Collins leaves behind her children, Cheri (Timothy) Gavin, Michael (Michelle) Collins and Mary (Dino) Calamari; her grandchildren, Katrina (Will) Gateau, Kyle (Sheryl) Nickel, Jake and Sean Gavin; Emma, Hannah, Allie and Alex Collins; Taylor, Alyssa, Mia, Michael and Nickolas Calamari. She also was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Mallory and Mabry Gateau and Barrett and Tenley Nickel. Visitation 5-7 pm on Friday, February 7th at The Island Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 8th at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church in Hilton Head Island. Please consider donating to St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church in Hilton Head Island, SC or MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston.

