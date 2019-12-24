Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sibyl Imogene Pridemore. View Sign Service Information ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME 611 ROBERT SMALLS PKWY BEAUFORT , SC 29906-9070 (843)-524-7144 Send Flowers Obituary

Sibyl Imogene "Gene" Pridemore Sibyl Imogene "Gene" Pridemore, 94 of Beaufort, SC passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones, in Beaufort, SC. Gene was born on December 29, 1924 in Ware Shoals, SC the daughter of Dock and Nancy Ruth (Free) Lamb. She later met and married William Paul Pridemore, an Army veteran of WWII, in Berea, KY on 22 DEC 1941. They were married for 61 years upon his death in 2002. Gene was a member of West Side Baptist Church and First Baptist Church Sandusky, Ohio, Community Bible Church Beaufort, SC, Young Hearts Praise Assembly, and the Burton Wells Senior Center. She was a faithful servant in her church and communities in Ohio, Michigan, Florida and South Carolina. She taught Sunday School for the best part of 50 years. She also loved gardening, cooking, and traveling. Survivors include: two sons: Mark Pridemore of Sandusky, OH, and Mike Pridemore of Beaufort, SC; one daughter: Marlene "Pat" Patricia Caudill of Beaufort, SC; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, George W. Pridemore and her husband, William P. Pridemore. Family will receive friends from 10:30 AM until 12 Noon on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Community Bible Church in Beaufort. A Celebration of Gene's Life will begin at Noon following the visitation. Burial will take place in Sandusky, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to CBC Food Pantry or Radiance Women Center. Aderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

