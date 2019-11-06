Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SMSgt Frederic E. Probert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SMSgt Frederic E. Probert SMSgt Frederic E. Probert, 77, USAF, Retired, of Beaufort, SC, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Summit Place with his loving wife and son by his side. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00am at Anderson Funeral Home with a Chapel service to follow at 12:30pm in Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel with military honors at Beaufort National Cemetery. Fred was born on December 14, 1941 in Norwood, MA. Fred grew up in Foxborough, MA where he met his wife Patricia Harmon (Clement). He is a proud graduate of the Norfolk County Agricultural School in Walpole, MA where he worked hard, made close friends and found various forms of mischief. After the "Aggie school" he joined the U.S. Air Force, proudly served in Vietnam, and then continued to serve for 23 years maintaining the F-4, A-7, and F-16 aircraft. After the Air Force he attended and graduated Sumter Area Technical College with an A. A. S. Natural Resource Management degree. Then founded Pleasant View Landscape and enjoyed working outdoors and "playing in the dirt". Retired from landscaping, Fred and his wife moved to Beaufort, SC. At Summit Place Assisted Living he was best known for his guitar playing, joyful spirit and being a loving devoted husband and caretaker to his wife of 53 years until the end. Surviving in addition to his wife, Patricia (Clement) Probert; are one son Timothy Probert (Melody); one brother, Dana Probert; four grandchildren, Laura Wallace (Jacob), Elizabeth Marble (Brent), Mary-Katherine Fitton (Steven), and Andrew Probert; four great grandchildren, Trevor Marble, Toby Marble, Kylee Fitton, and Ella Fitton. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest Probert and Elizabeth (Brooks) Probert and one brother, Richard Probert. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

SMSgt Frederic E. Probert SMSgt Frederic E. Probert, 77, USAF, Retired, of Beaufort, SC, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Summit Place with his loving wife and son by his side. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00am at Anderson Funeral Home with a Chapel service to follow at 12:30pm in Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel with military honors at Beaufort National Cemetery. Fred was born on December 14, 1941 in Norwood, MA. Fred grew up in Foxborough, MA where he met his wife Patricia Harmon (Clement). He is a proud graduate of the Norfolk County Agricultural School in Walpole, MA where he worked hard, made close friends and found various forms of mischief. After the "Aggie school" he joined the U.S. Air Force, proudly served in Vietnam, and then continued to serve for 23 years maintaining the F-4, A-7, and F-16 aircraft. After the Air Force he attended and graduated Sumter Area Technical College with an A. A. S. Natural Resource Management degree. Then founded Pleasant View Landscape and enjoyed working outdoors and "playing in the dirt". Retired from landscaping, Fred and his wife moved to Beaufort, SC. At Summit Place Assisted Living he was best known for his guitar playing, joyful spirit and being a loving devoted husband and caretaker to his wife of 53 years until the end. Surviving in addition to his wife, Patricia (Clement) Probert; are one son Timothy Probert (Melody); one brother, Dana Probert; four grandchildren, Laura Wallace (Jacob), Elizabeth Marble (Brent), Mary-Katherine Fitton (Steven), and Andrew Probert; four great grandchildren, Trevor Marble, Toby Marble, Kylee Fitton, and Ella Fitton. He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest Probert and Elizabeth (Brooks) Probert and one brother, Richard Probert. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Published in The Island Packet on Nov. 6, 2019

