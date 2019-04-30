Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for 1st Sgt. John Devere Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1st Sgt. John Devere Anderson 1st Sgt. John Devere Anderson, 89, husband of Rozena "Zena" Sauls Anderson of Beaufort, SC, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his residence. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:30am in Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel with interment in Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors. His mother died of a heart attack when he was three years old. He was raised by his grandparents and an Aunt and Uncle until he was 17, at which time he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. John retired from the Marine Corps in 1967. He was personally decorated in both Korea and Vietnam wars. He also retired from B.F. Goodrich Aerospace in 1986 at Akron, OH. He and his wife Rozena returned to Beaufort where she was born and raised. They were married in the little Union Church in Port Royal in 1950. John was an avid golfer and sportsman. He was a member of the Baptist Church of Beaufort where he ushered for many years. He is survived by his wife Rozena, son Ronald Anderson (Christine) of Beaufort, daughters, Pamela Carrick of Beaufort, Cindy Burns (Steve) of Beaufort, and six grandchildren and six great grandchildren The family suggests memorial contributions would be made to The Baptist Church of Beaufort Building Fund, PO Box 879, Beaufort, SC 29901 and Friends of Caroline Hospice, 1110 13th Street Port Royal, SC 29935. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

