Stella Annette Butler Taylor Brunson of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away on December 1, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort, SC. She was in the presence of her loving family. Stella Annette was born in Beaufort, SC on April 19, 1958. She was the born to Wanda Tucker and Robert Butler, then raised by Robert Butler and Mary Joy Tabor. She worked for many years as a Accountant for multiple businesses in the Hilton Head area. She will be fiercely missed by everyone who knew her. A Celebration of Stella Annette’s Life is planned for 10:00am - 2:00pm, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Hilton Head Floor Coverings in Hilton Head, SC. See http://evite.me/H86YHTw4xS to RSVP.
Published in The Island Packet on Dec. 6, 2019