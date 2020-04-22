Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Edward Baldwin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Edward Baldwin Stephen Edward Baldwin, 70, of Beaufort, SC, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Rebecca Walton Baldwin. They shared 47 years together. Steve was born October 1, 1949 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. He was the son of the late Joseph Edward Baldwin and Sylvia Hankins Baldwin. He graduated from Mt. Vernon Senior High School in 1967. He served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1971. He then began his career as a newspaper pressman. He worked at various newspapers before moving his family to Beaufort in 1985 where he began working at The Beaufort Gazette. He retired from The Beaufort Gazette as Production Manager after 20 years. Surviving in addition to his wife Rebecca: are two sons, Jay Neese (Lindsay) and Chad Baldwin: one daughter, Andrea Riley (Keith): mother-in-law, Virginia Kidwell of Mt. Vernon, OH: two brothers, Lee (Pam) Baldwin and Gene (Dana) Baldwin: seven grandchildren, Logan, Bricen, and Rush Riley, Jack Vogelsang, Maddie, Aya, and O'Wren Neese. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati or Child Abuse Prevention Association (CAPA) of Beaufort, SC. A graveside service will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery at a later date. Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

