Stephen (Steve) Joseph McGullam Stephen (Steve) Joseph McGullam, age 78, of Bluffton, SC died Friday, February 15, 2019 at Hilton Head Hospital. Mr. McGullam was born on December 26, 1940 in New York, NY, the youngest of 8 children of the late John and Catherine McGullam. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Following his military service Steve was employed for 41 years by Grumman Corporation as an electrical engineer. Steve loved sharing stories of the two highlights of his career: his involvement with Grumman/NASA and the Apollo program (specifically the Lunar Module), which won the race to put "Men on the Moon"!, as well as over 30 years, finishing his career working on the famed "Top Gun" planes the F-14 Tomcat. Whileliving in Bluffton Stephen was active with the Sun City Veteran's Association, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), the Sun City Karaoke Club, and was a member of Community Bible Church. Mr. McGullam was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen M. McGullam. He is survived by his wife, Barbara J. McGullam; children, Lynn Keys, Michael McGullam (Jo), Robert McGullam (Lesley Dathe), and Jennifer McGullam Ornelas (Ignacio); stepchildren, Marcia Sundling (Anthony) and Ann DeLong (Jacob McQueen); sister, Frances Sweeney; and grandchildren, Krystina, Ashley, Darian, Nathaniel, Harper, Sofia, David, Anna, and Caroline. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC 29910. Burial will follow the service at 2:00 p.m. at Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
