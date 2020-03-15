Stephen Kenneth Turner Stephen Kenneth Turner, 55, husband of Carol Ann Turner, of Beaufort, South Carolina, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his residence. Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 am, at Shell Point Baptist Church in Port Royal. Stephen, Steve, or "Turner", as he was lovingly known, was born on February 23, 1965 in Augusta, GA. He is the son of the late Rudolph Turner and Hannelore Zippel Turner. Surviving in addition to his wife, Carol Ann, are one son, two daughters, their spouses and two grandsons; Billy, Claudia and Lucas Lewis, Katrina and Chris Smith, Jennifer, Jamie and Gavin Fleming, as well as four siblings; Ilona Haynie, Charles Turner, Frank Turner and Susan Ray. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice, 1110 13 th Street, Port Royal, South Carolina, 29935. Anderson Funeral Home is serving the family.

