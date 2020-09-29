1/1
Steve Knezovich On September 25, Steve Knezovich left his loved ones to go on his next journey. He was born on 10/10/49 in Wheeling, WV and then resided in Pittsburgh. After coming to Hilton Head for many years to play golf with his buddies, he permanently moved to the Island in 2000. He met the love of his life in 2004 and they married on his birthday in 2009. Steve had a great sense of humor, easy going and always positive. He shared words of wisdom with anyone he met. He taught his family how to lead and be respectful. He loved the beach, golf and daily walks with his wife. He spent endless hours on the back porch with his wife, children and grandchildren. No matter how young, he only offered advice when asked. He was always right. Wedding plans, vacations, daily events and the future all came from discussion on the porch. He leaves behind his wife, Rita Knezovich, Amy Beck (Keven, 2 grandchildren), Alexis Jans (4 grandchildren), Abby Evens (Mike, 3 grandchildren), Andrew Knezovich, Jennifer Hansen (Nic, 2 grandchildren). Celebration of life will be at a later date. www.keithfuneral.com

Published in The Island Packet on Sep. 29, 2020.
