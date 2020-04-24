Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven D. Combs. View Sign Service Information Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home 228 N DEAN ST Spartanburg , SC 29302 (864)-582-2588 Send Flowers Obituary

Steven D. Combs Steven D. Combs, 60, died suddenly in Pikeville, Pike County, Kentucky on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Teresa Hefner Combs and the devoted father of Amanda, Stephanie, and Noah. Born in Pikeville on January 17, 1960, the second of three sons of Donald and Alcie Howard Combs. He attended the Pikeville schools and graduated from Pikeville High School in 1978, where he was president of his senior class. Steve twice competed in the Kentucky High School Golf State tournament. Following high school, he attended the University of Kentucky where he was in the honors program and was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity; he graduated with his bachelor's degree in 1983. He then attended and graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 1986, winning the Book Award in his Litigation Skills Course, and he passed the Kentucky Bar the same year. Steve returned to Pikeville and married Teresa Hefner Combs in 1987. He began practicing law with his older brother, Don, at Combs & Combs, P.S.C. His younger brother, Bobby, later joined the two in private practice. Steve's interest in politics led him to run for the Pikeville City Commission in 1988, and he was elected as Pikeville City Commissioner/ Mayor Pro Tem. He was then elected Mayor of Pikeville in 1994. While serving as Mayor, Steve also served on the Board of the Public Housing Authority of Pikeville, where he was Chairman from 1996 to 1998. Steve returned to the Pikeville City Commission in 2001, where he was again elected Pikeville City Commissioner/Mayor Pro Tem. In 2003, Steve was appointed Pike County Circuit Judge for the 35th Judicial Circuit, 2nd Division, a position to which he was twice elected. He never lost an election! Steve was a life-long Democrat. Judge Combs served on the bench until his death. He dedicated his life to his community and serving others. Before taking the bench, his practice of law centered on the coal, oil, and gas industries. He advised many local individuals and companies of all sizes. Attorney Combs was a strong advocate for his clients. He was involved with many oil and gas partnerships and was active with his brothers in several businesses. As Judge, Steve never shied from difficult cases. He always had a keen sense of both justice and equity. On one occasion, while in the grocery store, a frequent criminal defendant shopping with his mother, saw Judge Combs. The defendant approached and said, "Mom, this is Judge Combs. He's my Judge!" Such high esteem was common among those who appeared before their Judge. Steve and Teresa were completely devoted to each other. Together they celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary in March. Teresa was his best and most effective campaigner! Judge Combs was an avid upland bird hunter and outdoorsman, enjoying farming, raising cattle, and his bird dogs. He loved golfing, especially in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. His children's pursuits from their schooling to cheerleading to coaching his son's golf teams was a primary focus. Steve especially enjoyed traveling with his wife, Teresa, to watch their son play collegiate golf. He loved to spend time with his twin daughters. He was a very proud and attentive father! Steve is survived by his wife, Teresa, and their three children, Amanda, Stephanie, and Noah, as well as his brothers, Donald (Leslie) Combs of Pikeville and Robert (Afif) Combs of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Agnes M. Hefner and her son, David (Cynthia) Hefner of Pikeville. Judge Combs leaves behind a host of friends who will dearly miss him and his wise counsel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Alcie Howard Combs, maternal grandparents, Noah D. and Edith Chase Howard, and paternal grandparents, Emanuel and Mollie Napier Combs. Steve was a Christian and life-long member of the Pikeville United Methodist Church. Judge Combs was an Eagle Scout (Troop 10) and Order of the Arrow-Brotherhood. He was a Life Member of the UK Alumni Association and a UK Fellow (Lafferty Society). He was a member of the founding Board of Directors of Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine. The family request, in lieu of flowers, contributions to be made to the Pikeville United Methodist Church Food Pantry honoring Steve's compassion and devotion to helping others. (107 Main Street-Pikeville, Kentucky 41501) Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the service and burial will regretfully be PRIVATE. Steve's funeral will be live streamed on Youtube by the Pikeville United Methodist Church, which will share a link on Facebook. There will be a public memorial later and will be announced through the J. W. Call and Son Funeral Home, who is assisting the family. The family hopes to be able to see you then. The family thanks you for your continued love and support.

