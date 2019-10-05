Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Williams Cook. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sue Williams Cook On October 3rd Sue Williams Cook lovingly known as Susie, 72, of Walterboro, SC has joined our lord in heaven passing peacefully with her family by her side. Susie is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Donald R. Cook Sr. (Don), their son Donald R. Cook Jr. (Ray) his wife Emily and granddaughter Ella Grace, Daughter Susan Carolina Shaw (Carrie) husband Phil and grandchildren Luke and Lelia, her brother Jones Holbrook Williams III his wife Gwen, as well as many other loving family members. Susie also know as MawMaw has provided a life full of joy to many lives she has touched while here with us. Susie's devotion to the church was displayed through her faith in God and all the selfless support she gave to her family and church. MawMaw always put everyone in front of herself and would sacrifice anything for anyone in need. Susie and Don raised their family in Bluffton, SC. Where for many years they were involved in the Bluffton community through church, friends and business where they together built many great relationships. Together Don and Susie established a very successful local company DOC Plumbing where she always kept Don in check as she was the foundation of their success and allowing them the opportunity to retire in Walterboro and enjoy wonderful family time at their farm Stumpy Pond. Until we see her again, the Heavens have received a true Angel. Services and arrangements will be posted at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to .

