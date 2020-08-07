Susan Carlson Susan Ann Carlson of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina died peacefully surrounded by her family on July 20, 2020. She was a beloved sister and a cherished friend to many. Susan is survived by her siblings, David Carlson (Tara) of Arlington, VA, Paul Carlson (Dawn) of Marietta, GA, Janet Balmaceda of Bluffton, SC, Jennifer (Mark) Davis, of Venetia, PA, and Deborah (Willy) Pirngruber, of Columbia, SC; nephews Steven Carlson (Nicole) of Atlanta, GA, Connor Carlson of Nashville, TN, Matthew Balmaceda of Bluffton, SC, Andrew and Evan Davis of Venetia, PA and Anthony Caywood Of Columbia, SC; nieces, Aubrey and Aria Pirngruber of Columbia, SC, and cousin Nancy (Justin) Gibbs of Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Susan was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved cat, Tux. Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a private memorial for Susan. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations to YANA Club of Hilton Head, PO Box 7691, Hilton Head, SC, 29938. Simplicity: Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services in Bluffton is assisting the family. (lowcountryfuneral.com
)